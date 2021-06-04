Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OEC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 165,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.82. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

