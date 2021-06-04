Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after purchasing an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

