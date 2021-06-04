Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.91. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,501. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

