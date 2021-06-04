Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,250 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

