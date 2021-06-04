GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $63.21 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 833,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $63,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,537. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 3,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,996. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

