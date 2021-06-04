GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $54.89 Million Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,432,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,893,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.18% of Gates Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,260. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

