GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Sun Communities worth $58,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.83. 5,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,091. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $171.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.