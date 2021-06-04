Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 853 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up approximately 2.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of F5 Networks worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.93.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,063.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $3,737,590 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.52.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

