Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of YETI worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 215.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in YETI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Bank of America raised their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

YETI stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,174. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $91.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

