Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

