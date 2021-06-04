Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.75.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

