Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 88.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,785 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,100,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,967 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,007 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 777,832 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,635,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

NYSE:HMY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 143,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMY. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.