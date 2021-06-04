Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $860.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

