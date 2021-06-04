HC Wainwright Raises Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target to $40.00

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

RIOT opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.80 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

