HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

