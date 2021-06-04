Head-To-Head Comparison: Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) versus NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NuCana alerts:

This table compares NuCana and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana N/A N/A -$39.40 million ($1.04) -2.64 Arena Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 11,623.28 -$404.73 million ($7.39) -8.29

NuCana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arena Pharmaceuticals. Arena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuCana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NuCana and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana N/A -41.14% -37.52% Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.95% -33.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NuCana and Arena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana 0 1 5 0 2.83 Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 15 0 3.00

NuCana presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 536.36%. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.57%. Given NuCana’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NuCana is more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

NuCana has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals beats NuCana on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, a ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological tumors. NuCana plc has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd. for the design, synthesis, characterization, and evaluation of ProTides; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial. It also develops ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has collaboration agreements with United Therapeutics Corporation; Everest Medicines Limited; Beacon Discovery; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Park City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.