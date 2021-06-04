Head-To-Head Comparison: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) versus CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CI Financial alerts:

This table compares CI Financial and Focus Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.12 $355.32 million $1.83 10.11 Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 2.73 $28.05 million $2.60 19.87

CI Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Focus Financial Partners. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI Financial and Focus Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Focus Financial Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00

CI Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 34.75%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $51.43, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners 0.56% 26.56% 7.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats CI Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions and distribution fees; and sells investment or insurance products. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.