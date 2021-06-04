Head-To-Head Contrast: The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 21.36% 15.28% 7.25% The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Constellation Brands and The Duckhorn Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 9 11 1 2.62 The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 7 0 2.78

Constellation Brands currently has a consensus price target of $244.62, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus price target of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Given The Duckhorn Portfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.95 $2.00 billion $9.97 23.94 The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 8.00 $32.38 million N/A N/A

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than The Duckhorn Portfolio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats The Duckhorn Portfolio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

