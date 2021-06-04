Head-To-Head Survey: Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.49 $138.21 million N/A N/A Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.59 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safety Insurance Group and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 19.88% 15.71% 6.60% Atlas Financial -123.84% N/A -10.54%

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Atlas Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

