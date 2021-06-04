Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.58. 743,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 571,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.73 million and a PE ratio of 876.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

