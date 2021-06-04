HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €72.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.01 ($94.13).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI opened at €76.58 ($90.09) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of €76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.