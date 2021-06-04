Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $23.74 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00295816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00238332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.31 or 0.01134808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,192.55 or 0.99942101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,702,027 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

