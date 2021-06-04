Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Herman Miller worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $32,992,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -351.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

