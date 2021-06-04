Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.77 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00012828 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $22.43 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.01013412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.59 or 0.09956897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.