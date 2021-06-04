Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Raised to $11.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

NYSE:HT opened at $11.36 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.83.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

