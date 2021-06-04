HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 23,128 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Qurate Retail worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Qurate Retail by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $4,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,308,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $3,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.53 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

