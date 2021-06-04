HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 112,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

UGI stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.