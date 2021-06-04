HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 142,243 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,243 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

