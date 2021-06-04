HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 19,753 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,753 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.20.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

