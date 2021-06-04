HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,931 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $445,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 34.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 22.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 31.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

