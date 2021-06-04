Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.