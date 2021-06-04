Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CBRE Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CBAH stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.