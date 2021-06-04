Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

MS opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.