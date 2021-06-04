Holistic Financial Partners Has $376,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 725,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 665,700 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 32.9% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 128,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 204,648 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 361,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.96.

