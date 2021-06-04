Holistic Financial Partners Invests $321,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

