Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.08.

