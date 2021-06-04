Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 121,245 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 559.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,245 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF comprises about 3.1% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $35.12 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48.

