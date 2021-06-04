Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 4,032 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Chewy makes up about 0.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Chewy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,444,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

CHWY stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.65, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.