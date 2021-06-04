Holistic Financial Partners Purchases Shares of 1,519 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $180.99 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

