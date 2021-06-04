HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 451.90 ($5.90). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 449.30 ($5.87), with a volume of 17,256,326 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.19. The company has a market cap of £91.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

About HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

