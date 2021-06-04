Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

HUT stock opened at C$4.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.84. The firm has a market cap of C$582.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.88. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 33.08.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

