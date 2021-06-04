HYCON (HYC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $624.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. HYCON has a market cap of $6.65 million and $624.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00097485 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,470,475 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,470,474 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.