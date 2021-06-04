Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.11. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$24.64 and a 1 year high of C$31.05. The stock has a market cap of C$18.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.