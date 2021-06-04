Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading 9% Higher

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.57. 135,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,319,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Hyliion news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

