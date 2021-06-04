Idena 24 Hour Volume Hits $61,393.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $61,393.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.06 or 0.00303487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00249216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.16 or 0.01168118 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 69,583,115 coins and its circulating supply is 43,921,445 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

