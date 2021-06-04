Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will post sales of $22.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. Identiv reported sales of $19.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $100.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.06 million to $101.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $116.33 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 157,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,816. Identiv has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 million, a P/E ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Identiv by 180.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Identiv by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

