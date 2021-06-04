IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 4.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $561.51. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,241. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.17 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

