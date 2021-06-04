IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $87.94 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of -1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

