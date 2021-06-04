Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Lowered to $17.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMVT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 185.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

