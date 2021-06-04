Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.70. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Immunovant shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 28,890 shares changing hands.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Immunovant by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 629,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $6,897,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $7,491,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.